2025 Outlook: Jordan Whittington
2025 fantasy player outlook for Jordan Whittington, WR, Los Angeles Rams
By CBS Sports Staff
• 1 min read
Whittington showed flashes as a backup slot receiver last year, and he might evolve into a capable receiver for the Rams down the line. But he's likely to provide depth for them at receiver behind Puka Nacua, Davante Adams and even Tutu Atwell. Until more playing time is revealed, Whittington remains a hold in Dynasty and a waiver-wire player in redraft leagues.