Had he not played one meaningless snap in Week 18, Josh Allen would have averaged more than 26 points per game in 6-point per passing touchdown leagues for a fifth consecutive season. He remains an elite Fantasy quarterback and is definitely in consideration to be the first quarterback drafted. It's worth noting his pass production has come down, but he has compensated with 27 rushing touchdowns in 2023 and 2024 combined. If you want to be skeptical, there are some troubling trends including lower pass volume, the lack of an elite wide receiver, and a slight downtick in his rush attempts. But, come on, he's Josh Allen! The entire Bills offense revolves around him. Thus he remains a top option at quarterback with the potential to be QB1. If you are in a Superflex or two-QB league, you can justify drafting Allen first overall.