Will Fantasy managers dare trust Palmer after the case was made for a breakout season last year? That's even more doubtful now that he's in Buffalo, where he'll tangle for targets with plenty of competition including Khalil Shakir and Keon Coleman. Palmer's touchdown production has dropped each of his four years in the NFL in large part because he's struggled to see meaningful playing time. Fantasy managers are likely to not bother drafting Palmer this season, instead opting for him off waivers if he does the unthinkable and earns regular targets in the Bills offense.