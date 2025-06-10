Reynolds joined the Jets in the offseason and he will battle Allen Lazard for the WR2 role in New York. With Justin Fields at QB, and Tanner Engstrand making his offensive coordinator debut in the NFL, there are more questions with answers when it comes to this passing game. But the potential to earn a WR2 role makes Reynolds at least worth consideration in the late rounds of a deep PPR draft. Over the past three seasons, Reynolds has seen at least six targets in 10 games. He has averaged 13.8 PPR points per game over that stretch. While he will likely go unrostered in standard leagues, keep an eye on this position battle for deeper leagues as Reynolds could be a useful flex during the bye weeks.