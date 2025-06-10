Whyle could be a factor for the Titans and Fantasy managers this season, but he has plenty of competition heading into the year. We don't recommend drafting Whyle in the majority of leagues, but he could be a waiver-wire addition as the season goes on. Chigoziem Okonkwo remains the starting tight end in Tennessee, and the Titans selected Gunnar Helm in the fourth round of the NFL Draft. Whyle will have to prove he deserves targets in an improved offense led by rookie quarterback Cam Ward, and Whyle did well in 2024 when he had increased work. In three games with at least five targets, Whyle averaged 10.9 PPR points per game. We doubt he'll have many outings with that many chances if Okonkwo is healthy, but we'll see what happens as the season goes on, especially if an injury occurs. At best, Whyle could be a waiver-wire addition in deeper leagues.