There hasn't been a single season under Rams coach Sean McVay when the Rams haven't attempted at least 30 field goals. Last year they attempted 34 of them, and Karty tried them all, making 29 of them including 6 of 7 from 50-plus yards. Given the Rams' propensity to move the ball and put points on the board, Karty has emerged as a worthy late-round pick whom Fantasy managers can use until further notice.