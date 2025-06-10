Chestnut is again the No. 3 running back for the Titans this season behind Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears, but Chestnut has minimal Fantasy value in that role. He's not worth drafting in the majority of leagues. In 2024, even with Pollard and Spears missing several games due to injury, Chestnut still managed only 22 carries for 102 yards and two catches for 11 yards on three targets. He did contribute on special teams with 13 kickoff returns for 337 yards, so he should make the final roster out of training camp. Chestnut could have value in deeper leagues if his role expands due to injury, but you can add him off the waiver wire if that happens during the year.