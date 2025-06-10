Jefferson is a surefire first-round pick in all one-QB leagues and one of the top five wide receivers in all formats. Where you take him in Round 1 will be dependent on your confidence in first-year starter J.J. McCarthy. Before you get too concerned about McCarthy, it is worth remembering that Sam Darnold was a castaway before his success with Minnesota in 2024, when Jefferson averaged 18.7 PPR points per game, and that Jefferson averaged 119 yards per game in his final four games of 2023 with a collection of backup quarterbacks. He is as quarterback-proof as a wide receiver can get and a constant threat to be the best player in Fantasy any given week or season. You could reasonably draft him over anyone not named Bijan Robinson or Ja'Marr Chase.