Johnson is back with the Saints this season after signing a three-year, $30.8 million deal in March, including $21.3 million guaranteed. The financial commitment to Johnson, 28, suggests he will continue to have a prominent role on offense, and he's worth a late-round flier in deeper formats, especially tight-end premium leagues. He closed 2024 on a high note with at least 12 PPR points in four of his final seven games, and hopefully, he'll stay hot coming into this season. The negative for Johnson is potential poor quarterback play in New Orleans with Derek Carr retired, leaving the Saints with rookie Tyler Shough or second-year Spencer Rattler as the starter, which isn't ideal. Johnson could emerge as a weekly starter during the season in all leagues, so keep an eye on his production early in the year and then add him off the waiver wire if he's playing well.