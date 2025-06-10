Fairbairn is back as the kicker in Houston, and he's worth drafting with a late-round pick in all Fantasy leagues. Fairbairn averaged 10.1 Fantasy points per game in 2024, which was the second-best mark of his career. He made 36-of-42 field goals, including 13-of-16 from 50-plus yards, and he added 34-of-36 PATs. We consider Fairbairn one of the best Fantasy kickers, and he should be considered a No. 1 option in all leagues heading into 2025.