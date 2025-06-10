A mauler at 6-foot-2 and 226 pounds, Mullings might be able to carve out a role for himself as a distinctly different type of runner than the rest of the backs in Tennessee's backfield. His short-yardage rushing data was among the best in the incoming rookie class on a per-opportunity basis, Mullings just did not receive many opportunities. A fifth-year breakout who totaled only 50 rushes before his final collegiate season and finished college with 10 total receptions, Mullings misses nearly any analytical benchmark that Fantasy drafters are looking for. He is not worth drafting outside of the deepest leagues.