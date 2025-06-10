Raymond will battle Tim Patrick and Isaac TeSlaa for the WR3 role in Detroit, but barring an injury it is unlikely any of them matters in a standard Fantasy leagues. The one exception for Raymond is in leagues that reward points for returns. Last year he only played 12 games but still led the NFL in punt return yards with 413. He has scored a return touchdown in two of the last three seasons and could be in line for more kick return opportunities in 2025.