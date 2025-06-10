Hunt might be among the least appealing late-round picks you could make in Fantasy drafts this fall. The touchdown-dependent 30-year-old really only put up decent stats last year while Isiah Pacheco was sidelined. Pacheco is healthy and the Chiefs added ex-49er Elijah Mitchell and drafted SMU scatback Brashard Smith to their RB room, crowding Pacheco's path to even being decent for our purposes. You can almost certainly pass on Hunt in drafts and pick him up off waivers in-season if he ends up carrying value beyond the occasional touchdown plunge.