Boutte finished 2024 strong with 95 yards and a touchdown in two of his last three games, but that is not enough to make him a recommended draft pick in most Fantasy leagues. Consider Boutte a waiver-wire guy in most leagues or a late-round pick in deep leagues. He is a deep threat (14.9-yard aDOT) who was on pace for 99 targets in his last 10 games. While there are some things to like about Boutte, we can't trust him until we see how New England's receiving corps looks in 2025. The Patriots added Stefon Diggs and Mack Hollins in free agency and drafted Kyle Williams in the third round. They also have second-year receivers Ja'Lynn Polk and Javon Baker, plus slot receiver Demario Douglas and veteran Kendrick Bourne. Add it all up and you get a lot of uncertainty about playing time and targets.