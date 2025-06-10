Mitchell missed most of 2024 as he recovered from a torn ACL but is expected to be fully healthy for the start of training camp. As a rookie he had a six-game stretch where he averaged 11.3 points on 9.1 touches per game, so if he gets back to full speed he does provide upside even on a small workload. He will have a tough path towards touches as lond as Derrick Henry and Justice Hill are both healthy. Watch training camp reports and if Mitchell is getting buzz he may move into late-round consideration. For now, view him as a deep Dynasty stash who could provide upside in the future.