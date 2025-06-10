Allen is still looking for a team, so he is no more than a late-round dart throw in drafts. But he earned 121 targets in 15 games last year for the Bears, so there is a chance if he lands in the right spot he could still be a PPR specialist a la Adam Thielen in Carolina. Allen saw a significant decrease in his efficiency metrics last year, posting career lows in catch rate (57.9%) and yards per target (6.1). It's best not to expect a rebound in those areas for a 33-year-old wide receiver but it is also worth remembering he went from Philip Rivers and Justin Herbert to a very inaccurate rookie Caleb Williams. If Allen lands on a team with an accurate passer and target opportunity he could move into the single-digit rounds in ADP, possibly as high as Round 8. The best opportunities for that would be Pittsburgh (if Aaron Rodgers ends up there), Buffalo, or perhaps back in Los Angeles with Herbert.