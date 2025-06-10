Miller enters this season with the chance to be the No. 2 running back for the Saints behind Alvin Kamara. If Miller is second on the depth chart then he's worth drafting with a late-round flier in all leagues. Miller's main competition will likely be rookie Devin Neal and Clyde Edwards-Helaire, and that's a training camp battle to monitor. Kamara is 30, and he missed three games to end 2024 with a groin injury. Miller has struggled to stay healthy in his career with just 14 games played in the past two seasons. But with Kellen Moore as the new coach for the Saints, this could be Miller's best opportunity for playing time if he can work in tandem with Kamara. If Miller goes undrafted but gets the chance for increased playing time in the season then you can add him off the waiver wire in the majority of leagues.