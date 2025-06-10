2025 Outlook: Kendrick Bourne
2025 fantasy player outlook for Kendrick Bourne, WR, New England Patriots
By CBS Sports Staff
• 1 min read
Bourne is not a top-200 player in our rankings and should be left for very deep leagues. He actually averaged 51 yards per game and led the Patriots in receiving in 2023 before tearing his ACL in Week 8. His 2024 season was less impressive as he averaged only 25 yards per game. New England has added a slew of wide receivers over the last few seasons which could limit Bourne's playing time.