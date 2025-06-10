Gainwell joined the Steelers this offseason and was expected to carve out a role after Najee Harris signed with the Chargers. However, the Steelers drafted Kaleb Johnson as a near-perfect fit for their outside zone blocking scheme and that adds uncertainty to Gainwell's role. Gainwell is unlikely to surpass Jaylen Warren and won't be worth drafting or rostering in Fantasy leagues unless there are injuries to Warren and Johnson.