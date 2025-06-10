Coleman caught just 29 passes as a rookie but showed big-play ability, ranking third in yards per catch among receivers with 50+ targets. He's a high-upside target around Round 10 or later. He appeared to be heating up with back-to-back games of seven targets and 16.5+ PPR points in Weeks 7 and 8 before a Week 9 dud and a wrist injury that sidelined him for four games. He finished the year with just one strong outing in his final seven, including the playoffs. Still, Coleman's appeal lies in his pedigree. He's a 2024 first-round pick catching passes from Josh Allen, and the Bills didn't add significant target competition. To become a consistent Fantasy contributor, he'll likely need a lower aDOT (15.2 is high), but the breakout potential is real. Don't count out a talented player after one down year; Coleman is a strong late-round upside pick.