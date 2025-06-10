Hodge signed a two-year contract extension to stay with the Falcons, where he will continue his role as a reserve receiver and special teams contributor. He's not worth drafting in the majority of leagues. In 2024, Hodge had seven catches for 131 yards and one touchdown on 12 targets as the No. 4 receiver behind Drake London, Darnell Mooney and Ray-Ray McCloud. Hodge would only be Fantasy relevant if an injury occurred, and then you can add him off the waiver wire during the season.