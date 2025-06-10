Shakir led the Bills with 821 receiving yards and earned a new contract worth over $50 million. He's a solid Round 7 pick or later in full PPR leagues but less valuable in non- and half-PPR formats. Despite his breakout, he finished only as WR37 per game in PPR and outside the top 40 in other formats. Shakir's elite catch rate and 7.6 YAC per catch (third-best among WRs since his debut) help him maximize targets, but he needs more red zone looks to truly break out. He had just two targets inside the 10 and three in the end zone in 2024. If Josh Allen looks his way more near the goal line, Shakir could push for a top-30 finish. For now, treat him as a WR3 or WR4 with a steady floor, though his ceiling may be lower than others in his range.