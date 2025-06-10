Cousins is expected to open the season as the backup quarterback for the Falcons, and he's not worth drafting in the majority of leagues. However, should Cousins get traded prior to the season then he could have Fantasy value if he's back in a starting role. In Atlanta, Cousins will sit on the bench behind Michael Penix Jr. This is not what Cousins envisioned when he signed with the Falcons prior to 2024, but he struggled last year before being benched in Week 16 for the final three games. There's always the possibility of Penix getting benched, and then Cousins could return to potential Fantasy prominence. But if that happens then you can just add him off the waiver wire during the season.