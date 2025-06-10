Rumfield has made some early noise if you read any press clippings from Rams OTAs, as he was the talk of their spring practices. It wouldn't be shocking to see Sean McVay locate another diamond in the rough WR just a short time after finding Puka Nacua. We learned from the Nacua situation that these things can happen fast, too. We won't take that leap yet with Rumfield but he is someone to watch in Dynasty formats and not worth drafting in redraft or keeper leagues.