Monangai has experience playing all three downs and performed admirably as a pass-protector in spite of a smaller frame at 5-foot-8 and 211 pounds. He did not test well athletically, but Monangai still inspired the Bears to select him in Round 7. Chicago's backfield could present opportunities to the rookie out of Rutgers, and Monangai's tenacity as a runner could lead to more and more looks if he can get his foot in the door. New-hire head coach Ben Johnson has a history of employing a split backfield and drastically reduced D'Andre Swift's playing time upon becoming offensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions in 2022. We could see something similar in Chicago. Monangai has an uphill battle in 2025 and is not worth rostering in anything but the deepest leagues.