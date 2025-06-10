Granson signed with the Eagles this offseason, and he will be a reserve tight end in Philadelphia. He is not worth drafting in the majority of leagues. Granson will likely be the No. 3 tight end for the Eagles behind Dallas Goedert and Grant Calcaterra, and Granson has minimal Fantasy value in that role. In four seasons with the Colts, Granson had 86 catches for 958 yards and one touchdown on 136 targets in 62 games. Granson would only have Fantasy value in deeper leagues if Goedert were to miss any time due to injury and Granson were guaranteed to fill Goedert's role in the passing game. If that happens then add Granson off the waiver wire if needed.