Williams will get drafted as a low-end No. 1 RB, but he's not in as much demand as he was this time last year. With effectively the same touches he had from 2023, Williams averaged fewer yards per carry, yards per reception, yards before and after contact and, most importantly, fewer Fantasy points per game (from 21.2 to 17). Four fumbles lost, including one in a do-or-die playoff game, didn't help. He's entering a contract year, which should motivate him to post his best possible numbers, but the Rams have drafted a running back in each of their past two drafts (Auburn's Jarquez Hunter was this year's addition), so they'll have some options in case Williams doesn't play to expectations. They might even reduce his playing time by a little bit in an attempt to keep him fresh. None of this sounds great, but none of this should overshadow the high Fantasy numbers he's given us over the past two seasons: Williams racked up 15-plus PPR points in 10 of 16 regular-season games (and 19 of his last 28 regular-season games), and the 17 PPR points per game last year still ranked in the top 10 at the position. He should have the chance to hit that number again as long as he hangs onto the football. He's fine to take toward the back-half of Round 2, but he's a steal if you can nab him in Round 3.