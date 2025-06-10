Fantasy managers should chase McConkey as a top-12 WR with only one serious roadblock that could keep him from reaching the highs we saw from him in 2024. That would be volume -- McConkey's best work came in his final eight games including the playoffs with 20.7 PPR points and nine targets per game. This was during a stretch when the Chargers' run game was at times non-existent and their receiving corps was barren. While the changes to the Chargers' receiving corps aren't drastic, their run game was especially addressed this offseason. It's perfectly reasonable to trust McConkey to lead the Chargers in targets, catches, and receiving yards because he's literally a do-it-all receiver in a smaller body. It's just a little unreasonable to expect him to routinely have high-target games like he did toward the end of 2024 if the Chargers can run the ball effectively. Could he still average north of 16 PPR points? Absolutely, the guy is a route-running menace after all. Expect McConkey to get snagged in late Round 2 in PPR leagues and a full round later in non-PPR.