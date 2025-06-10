Wester was "that other guy" at Colorado who popped on tape any time you watched Shedeur Sanders or Traivs Hunter. The Ravens liked what they saw of Wester on tape and he joins a wide receiver corps that has some depth after re-signing Rashod Bateman but not a true No. 1 X receiver. Wester may not have X-receiver upside, and he certainly doesn't jump off the page with his physical traits (sub 5-foot-10 with a well below average relative athletic score), but he made plays because he understands the nuances of playing the WR position. Wester is not worth drafting outside of the deepest leagues but could be a sneaky Dynasty format stash if you have a cooked veteran burning a hole in your roster.