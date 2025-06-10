Indisputably the best collegiate pass protection data belonged to Allen, and he convinced the Jacksonville Jaguars to invest a Round 7 pick to acquire him even with tons of draft capital already invested into the RB position recently. One of the youngest backs in the class, Allen still may have a lot to add to his skill set. For now, his passing-downs work is the clear bankable trait that may earn Allen playing time. Beyond that, it's possible that his limited athleticism may preclude Allen from anything more than change-of-pace contributions. But it certainly is noteworthy that new head coach Liam Coen had his eye on Allen. However, Allen is not worth rostering outside of the deepest leagues.