The Lions defense was a top-10 unit in Fantasy Football over the first four weeks when Aidan Hutchinson was healthy. Thanks to a couple of touchdowns they were still top five at the halfway point in the season. But injuries decimated this defense in the second half and they were unplayable down the stretch. Their biggest addition in 2025 will be the return of a healthy Hutchinson, but they also added D.J. Reed in free agency and drafted defensive lineman Tyleik Williams in Round 1. Their biggest loss may have been defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, who became the head coach of the Jets. As long as Hutchinson is himself, we expect the Lions to return to form as a top-10 defense though their schedule does feature some of the best offenses and quarterbacks in the NFL. Don't reach for them before the final two rounds of your draft.