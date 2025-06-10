Farrell signed with the 49ers this offseason, and he'll be a reserve tight end in San Francisco. Farrell is not worth drafting in the majority of leagues. With the 49ers, Farrell will compete with Ross Dwelley for playing time behind George Kittle, and Farrell will help as a blocker. In four seasons with the Jaguars, Farrell had 36 catches for 318 yards and no touchdowns on 47 targets. At best, Farrell could be a waiver-wire addition in deeper leagues if Kittle were to miss any time due to injury.