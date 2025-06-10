It might surprise you to hear that McCaffrey finished in the top five among all wide receivers in separation rate in 2024 as a rookie. He got open often but struggled to see the ball. McCaffrey saw only 1.4 targets per game, barely squeezing into the top 150 receivers overall. The talent is there, but his role is in question after the Commanders traded for Deebo Samuel. McCaffrey is not worth drafting but is someone to keep an eye on if injuries hit the Washington WR room.