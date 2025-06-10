"Stud." That's how Ben Johnson described Chicago's Round 2 selection. With a diverse and deep group of exciting pass-catchers already on the roster, the Bears elected to add Burden with the 39th overall pick. During Johnson's four years in Detroit, the Lions transformed from a bottom-third offense into a Fantasy point print shop. In 2024, Johnson's Lions created more offensive plays and Fantasy points than any other. The Lions ranked 20th in Fantasy points in Dan Campbell's first season (without Johnson), and then proceeded to rank fifth, third, and first. The bottom of the range of outcomes for Burden involves little Fantasy production. He's probably the most likely to lose in the battle for targets between D.J. Moore, Rome Odunze and Colston Loveland. But what if that's not the case? What if Johnson's hand-picked receiver is featured in the slot in Year 1? Burden provides major upside after Round 10 of your Fantasy drafts but can just as equally be worth cutting from your bench in his rookie season.