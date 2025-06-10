Jones will be the No. 2 quarterback for the 49ers this season, but he has minimal Fantasy value in that role. He's not worth drafting in the majority of leagues. Jones will open the season behind Brock Purdy, and Jones would only have Fantasy value in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues if Purdy missed any time due to injury. In 2024 with the Jaguars, Jones started seven games and passed for 1,672 yards, eight touchdowns, and eight interceptions, and he added 92 rushing yards and a touchdown on 28 carries. He scored at least 21.2 Fantasy points in two of his final four games of the season, and he could be useful if he ever started in San Francisco. If that happens then Jones could be added off the waiver wire during the season.