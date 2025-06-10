Nabers was dominant in his rookie season in just about every advanced metric. He had the fourth-best separation score among all receivers, accounted for 37% of the Giants' total targets, 41% of the team's total receiving yards (most in the NFL among WRs), and 58% of their receiving touchdowns. He averaged 18.2 PPR points per game as a rookie, topping Justin Jefferson's 17.1 rookie season. Nabers led the NFL in targets per game (11.3) and the Giants didn't add any major assets at receiver this offseason in the draft or free agency. What they did do is upgrade at quarterback, signing Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston and drafting Jaxson Dart. Wilson was the most efficient deep passing quarterback in 2024 and Nabers had the fourth-most unrealized air yards (876). Wilson's skill set is an excellent fit for Nabers and he should be drafted no later than the back-end of Round 1. In full-PPR leagues, Nabers belongs in the top half of Round 1 of your Fantasy drafts.