Andrews saw a disturbing drop in targets in 2024, averaging 4.1 targets per game, his lowest total since his rookie year. When he was targeted he still produced Fantasy points at an elite clip thanks to his absurd 15.9% TD rate and elite 9.8 yards per target. The problem with counting on that is that the three years prior Andrews scored on 6.1% of his targets and averaged 8.4 yards per target. Regression is a near certainty for Andrews, the only question is whether his volume rebounds. We are ranking him as a low-end TE1 who shouldn't be drafted before Round 9. He will need a massive volume bounce-back to make you regret passing on him earlier than that cost.