Valdes-Scantling signed with the Seahawks this offseason, and he should be the No. 3 receiver in Seattle behind Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Cooper Kupp. Valdes-Scantling is worth a late-round flier in deeper leagues, or he could emerge as a waiver-wire addition as the season goes on. He finished 2024 with the Saints on a high note with 17 catches for 385 yards and four touchdowns on 35 targets, and he had two outings with at least 16.7 PPR points in his final seven games in New Orleans. Valdes-Scantling will be the deep threat for the Seahawks, so he'll have some big plays but also inconsistent production. Most likely, Valdes-Scantling will go undrafted in most leagues, but based on matchups or injuries, he could be a waiver-wire option in deeper formats.