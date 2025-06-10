Is Brown worth taking with a late-round pick? His 2024 season was capsized by an August shoulder injury that kept him out of action until Week 16. He's healthy, but if Fantasy managers were to buy into him again, they'd have to overlook his reputation as a receiver who might flash for a few weeks and then fizzle out. Last year he only fizzled, accumulating 9.5 PPR points or less in each of the five games he played despite averaging 5.6 targets per game. Brown is at best a late-round flier who might be best paired with Rashee Rice in case Rice isn't ready for the start of the season.