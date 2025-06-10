Lloyd missed all but one game in 2024 due to a variety of lower body injuries but is healthy entering training camp and the favorite to be the No. 2 back behind Josh Jacobs. That could be a valuable role if he secures it and stays healthy, as Packers backs not named Jacobs had 180 opportunities in 2024. For now, it is best to view Lloyd as a handcuff to Jacobs who can be drafted in the double-digit rounds. He is slightly more valuable in Dynasty, but only slightly. He's only three years younger than Jacobs, who hasn't shown any signs of slowing down and is signed through 2026.