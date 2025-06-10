It will take more targets and more physical play from Harrison to see him reach his potential as a top-12 WR. Luckily, Fantasy managers can draft him with top-20 WR expectations around the 50th pick, a far cry from where he was reached for in 2024. Harrison has taken steps this offseason to add muscle to his body -- you can do a web search to see his larger arms. He may have done that so he can win more often on contested catches and potentially wrestle himself away from defenders and add more yardage after the catch. Anything would be an improvement after Harrison caught just 42.1% of his 38 contested catch opportunities and averaged a meek 2.4 yards after contact per reception. Harrison also would benefit from being in sync with Kyler Murray, whose overall completion rate is great but his deep ball passing has been in the toilet for the past three seasons. There's definitely a chance Harrison can put it all together and be outstanding with the ball, but just like last year, you're taking a risk drafting him. At least in 2025 the buy-in is a much more palatable Round 4 pick in PPR (Round 5 in non-PPR).