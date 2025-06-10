Mims is among the late-round dart-throw receivers you might consider in both redraft and Best Ball leagues. Though he was never a full-time player for the Broncos last season, the lean speedster did see his playing time pick up beginning in Week 13. From then through the end of the regular season, he averaged 5.2 targets per game, 5.4 touches per game, 69.4 total yards per game, and 17.5 PPR points per game with five total touchdowns. No one should expect that kind of silly production from a part-time player, but what if Mims' playing time goes up? What if his role expands? He is entering his third season, after all. You could do worse than Mims with a late-rounder.