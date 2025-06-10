Mason Rudolph is expected to be the No. 2 quarterback in Pittsburgh this season behind Aaron Rodgers, and Rudolph has minimal Fantasy value in that role. He's not worth drafting in the majority of leagues. Rudolph appeared in eight games for the Titans in 2024, and he scored at least 18.4 Fantasy points in three of five starts. He could be a surprise Fantasy option in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues if he ever started any games, but he would likely need a Rodgers injury for that to happen. At best, you can add Rudolph off the waiver wire if needed.