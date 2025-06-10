A fluid athlete at six-foot-five and 255 pounds with Hall of Fame NFL lineage, Taylor found his way onto the field and produced 38-414-3 receiving as a true freshman at LSU. Overall, his career receiving metrics are underwhelming, but Taylor's film showed him make important plays as a receiver. He simply was not prioritized as part of an offense regularly featuring star talent at WR. That might change as a Jet. Of course, the target distribution will begin as a buffet where Garrett Wilson can pick out any and everything that he thinks he can stomach. Beyond that, who is stopping Taylor from taking the second-most targets? He'll have to first prove that he can get on the field as a 21-year-old, but the opportunity for a significant role is there. However, Taylor is not worth targeting as anything more than a final-round flyer.