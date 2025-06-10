Gay is the new kicker for the Commanders this season, and he could be a starting Fantasy option as the season goes on. We don't recommend drafting Gay in the majority of leagues, but he could be a waiver wire addition early in the year. In 2024 with the Colts, Gay made 31-of-37 field goals, with all six of his misses coming from 50-plus yards, and he also converted all 33 of his PATs. Gay has averaged at least 9.1 Fantasy points per game four times in his seven-year career, and the Commanders offense should be productive. It won't be a surprise to see Gay on many Fantasy rosters in 2025.