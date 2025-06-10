Golden's lack of collegiate production or efficiency are alarming signals. Golden joins Xavier Legette as the only WR with a career yard per route run rate below two yards to be drafted in Round 1 since 2017. If Round 2 receivers are included, then Chase Claypool, Keon Coleman, Jonathan Mingo, Adonai Mitchell, Van Jefferson and Jack Bech enter the group. Golden will need to be an outlier if he's going to be a successful pro. According to the Fantasy Points Data Suite, Jordan Love led the NFL in dropped yards, an insane feat considering he ranked only 19th in pass attempts. Opportunity is ripe for Golden to establish himself as the WR1 in what has been a volatile receiver room. His late-season breakout (3.52 yards per route run over the final six games) at Texas hinted at Golden being capable of much more than his career receiving rates. Are you comfortable making that projection as he transitions to the pros? Pass on Golden until the Round 8-9 range.