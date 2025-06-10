Stafford, 37, is only a sure-fire starter in Superflex/two-QB leagues, but do not be surprised if you find yourself turning to him at some point in one-QB leagues. He has the benefit of throwing to not only Puka Nacua but also Davante Adams and a bevy of interesting tight ends in the Rams' well-schemed passing offense. And while he averaged a meandering 19.1 Fantasy points in 11 games with Nacua and Cooper Kupp last season, there was a seven-week span where he went crazy and averaged 24 Fantasy points. Heck, even in his very last game, in the snow at Philadelphia in the playoffs, Stafford threw for 324 yards and two touchdowns, the equivalent of 23.5 Fantasy points. That's what shrewd Fantasy managers are hoping to see in 2025: a healthier version of the Rams' passing offense for Stafford to reap big numbers with. He'd be a Week 1 streamer if he weren't playing Houston, but Week 2 at Tennessee could be an easy game for him.