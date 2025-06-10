Penix will enter the season as the starter for the Falcons, and he's worth a late-round flier in deeper one-quarterback leagues as a sleeper. In Superflex and two-quarterback leagues, Penix should be drafted with a mid-round pick. He started three games for Atlanta in 2024, and his Week 18 outing against Carolina was by far his best with 28.9 Fantasy points. Penix has standout weapons with Drake London, Darnell Mooney, Kyle Pitts and Bijan Robinson, and there's plenty of potential for Penix to be a quality Fantasy quarterback. We need to see him be consistent with his production, and if that happens then he'll be a popular waiver-wire addition in all one-quarterback leagues.