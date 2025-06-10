Gesicki may go undrafted in most standard redraft leagues, but his upside makes him a viable late-round dart throw who could become a starter if there is an injury. If not for some poor TD luck (two touchdowns on 83 targets), Gesicki could have been a borderline TE1 last year. That was certainly helped by the time Tee Higgins missed, but many of the players you draft late on draft day are injury contingent. At the very least, be prepared to add Gesicki if Higgins misses time. He averaged 14.8 PPR Fantasy points per game in the five games Higgins missed last year.