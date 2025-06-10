After tearing his ACL in 2023 and struggling with the Jets and Steelers in 2024, Mike Williams has some sleeper appeal in deeper leagues as he reunites with the Chargers. Aside from Ladd McConkey, the Chargers lack a proven threat at wide receiver. There is decent competition in Quentin Johnston and rookie Tre Harris, but if Williams can regain his pre-ACL form, it wouldn't be a shock to see him be a useful streamer in Fantasy. At 30 years old, Williams is almost "old" for a wide receiver, so we recommend looking for him as a free agent if he gets off to a good start rather than using a draft pick on him.